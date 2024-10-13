Police find missing 17-year-old Lakewood teen

Madison Rich, 17, has been found safe, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Lakewood police say they received information that Rich wanted a friend to pick her up from where she was and bring her home.

Authorities say police responded to the location and found Rich there unharmed.

She was picked up without incident and reunited with her family, police said.

Rich left her home in late August. In September, News 5 covered a support vigil Rich's family held to help find her.

Lakewood police say her family asks for privacy during this time.