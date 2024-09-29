"We love you. We're trying to find you." Mom of missing Lakewood teen asks community for support

LAKEWOOD, OH — It’s been more than 40 days since 17-year-old Madison Rich went missing. Her family believes she is alive.

On Saturday, they held a Support Vigil on the Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park to keep Madison's name in the news. They hope it will jog someone's memory who may have seen Maddie recently and didn't know it or may know where she is.

Tracy Rich says it's been more than 40 days and her daughter has not contacted her or anyone she knows.

“If anybody knows anything, please say something. Please do not wait," said Rich. "I was really hoping I was going to be able to cancel because she was going to be home by now.”

The family asked supporters who came out if they would tie a ribbon for Maddie.

"If you can tie some around, like the main like poles around, like the main streets of Lakewood, like Detroit, you know, Madison, Clifton, Warren, pretty much just a lot where there's a lot of traffic," said Rich "Just so in case Maddie sees this, she knows that, the community is supporting her.”

Madison's mom says her daughter has run away in the past, but this time is different. She is also worried that her daughter, who has health conditions, is without her medication.

She also said her daughter suffers from a mental health illness.

"A lot of people do," said Rich. "We've been in the process of trying to get her the help that she needs, but we think that maybe it turned into that, leading into her being in a situation where she just can't get out of right now. Rich said it's not like her daughter to stop communicating with everyone. "It is not like Maddie to not talk to her friends or social media or anything like that.”

Madison's cell phone last pinged in the area near Northfield Road in North Randall or Warrensville Heights according to Lakewood Police.

Any one with information is asked to contact Lakewood Police.