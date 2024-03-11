Police identify suspect in Akron hit-skip that killed 47-year-old bicyclist

The Akron Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man named David Farren, who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist Jimmy Fletcher last month in a hit-skip crash.

According to authorities, a warrant was issued on March 8 for Farren's arrest. He is not currently in custody, and police are actively looking for him. Farren is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 188 pounds.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 near S. Arlington and Ray streets. Fletcher was riding an electric bicycle when a 2013 Chevy Cruze struck him. The driver, later identified as Farren, fled the scene. Fletcher died from his injuries several days later.

Authorities said detectives tracked the vehicle down in Ashtabula on March 7 and had it towed to Akron to process it for evidence.

Anyone with information about Farren's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2TIP or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

After the crash, News 5 spoke with Fletcher's family about his death. You can watch more in the player below:

