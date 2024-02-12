Akron Police search for hit-skip driver who injured bicyclist Feb. 9

The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hurt a man in a hit-skip crash last week.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Feb. 9 around 4:07 p.m. near S. Arlington and Ray streets.

Authorities say the 47-year-old victim was riding a bicycle north on S. Arlington Street when he was hit by a white sedan that was turning onto Ray Street.

The driver fled the scene after the crash.

When EMS responded to the scene, they found the bicyclist unconscious, having sustained serious injuries from the crash.

A specific description of the vehicle wasn't provided.

Akron Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.