Police investigate string of car break-ins in Akron's Goodyear Heights

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police need the community’s help identifying some individuals they believe are connected to car break-ins in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Watch the full video below:

GOODYEAR HTS CAR BREAK INS

This comes after reports of two car break-ins in the last week.

Lt. Michael Murphy said investigators are also aware of multiple Facebook posts where people have been speaking up after they said their cars were recently targeted too.

“We’re aware of the Facebook posts, and some of the concerns around individuals that are breaking into cars around Goodyear Heights,” said Murphy.

Murphy is now reminding those who live in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood to lock their car doors and roll up their windows.

He also encourages people to not leave anything valuable inside. But if you have to leave it in your car, he said keep it out of sight and consider parking in a well-lit area.

“We’re actively working to identify the individuals that are responsible for doing this, and really just encouraging the citizens to take proactive steps to prevent things like this from happening,” said Murphy.

Chris Dicola told News 5 he and his family haven’t had this problem.

“I was surprised at how many people have been going through this,” said Dicola.

Still, he plans to be more careful and calls for more police in the neighborhood.

“We shouldn’t have to be worrying about this, but these kids need to knock it off not only because of people’s property but for their own safety too. These are young kids who are making poor decisions, and it makes me sad to see that,” said Dicola.

While it’s still too early to say, Murphy said investigators do believe the incidents could be connected due to the types of car break-ins, so he hopes to identify those individuals soon.

“We’re going to do our part in trying to identify those individuals and connect the dots to this investigation,” said Murphy. “There have been multiple occasions where this has happened involving the same set of suspects, so we’re trying to identify those individuals and then tie them and connect them to those particular incidents.”

In the meantime, Murphy encourages people to reach out to Akron Police.