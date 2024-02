A body was found in the 22500 block of Milton Avenue Friday morning, Euclid Police confirmed to News 5.

The body was found in a wooded area behind the Orr Ice Arena and Memorial Pool, about 100 yards from the back of the Euclid police station.

The scene is under active investigation, police said.

