Police investigating death of 12-year-old boy in Akron

Akron Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers and Akron Fire responded to the 100 block of South Balch Street for a report of a boy suffering from cardiac arrest, Akron Police said.

Upon arrival, they located the 12-year-old boy unresponsive and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that foul play was involved, and a 23-year-old man was detained and later charged with felony child endangering, police said. The man was known to the family.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490.