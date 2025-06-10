Police investigating multiple arsons in Stark, Summit counties; asking residents for help

The Uniontown Police Department is investigating five possible arsons that have occurred both Sunday and Monday mornings.

Early Sunday morning, a large dumpster was set on fire at a warehouse on Apache Street, police said. A day later, a 16-passenger van was set on fire at the same warehouse.

Uniontown Police said on Sunday morning, three bathroom facilities were also set on fire in its jurisdiction and the Summit County Sheriff's jurisdiction. One facility was at the Uniontown Community Park, and the other two were at the Diamond Baseball Fields located off of Kreighbaum Road.

Police are asking residents in those areas to review their security camera footage from between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on both days and to call Uniontown Police at 330-699-6444 to report anything suspicious.