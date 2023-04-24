Police looking for 2 men who brutally beat employee at Long John Silver's in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police are looking for the two men responsible for a brutal beating of a Long John Silver’s employee on April 14.

According to police, it happened when the 24-year-old employee was closing up shop around 9:30 p.m. and taking the trash to the dumpster outside.

News 5 sat down with the employee’s grandfather. He did not want to go on camera out of fear but wanted to speak out against the brutal beating.

He said April 14 was a normal Friday evening but for his family, it turned into a nightmare.

“We were just starting to get ready for bed and the phone rang; it was my daughter telling us that Sam had been severely beaten,” said the grandfather.

His grandson, Sam, worked at the Long John Silver on Cooper Foster Park Road in Lorain.

According to the police report, Sam was near the dumpster when a man approached him asking for a cigarette; after talking for a bit, another man approached from the side and attacked Sam.

“They knocked him off his feet. They had him down; they broke his glasses, they broke his dentures. They were kicking him and punching him,” said his grandfather.

He said Sam tried to yell to the other employee to run but the men got inside through the front door.

“They had Sam on the floor, like I said, kicking him and punching him, and the other one went back and found her and put a gun on her head and told her to get on the ground,” he said.

The police report states that the other employee was standing by the sink when the robbers entered the back door.

She was ordered to open the safe and cash register and then get down and close her eyes.

The men left with around $1,400.

The police report states that Sam was "bleeding profusely" and was treated at the hospital. His grandfather said he has a broken nose, mouth injuries and a fractured hip.

He hopes by speaking out, the attackers will be caught.

“We believe these people are locals. If they know anything about this, we’d like them to contact the police and give them any information they can to help catch these people. They’re very dangerous,” he said.

He said one of the robbers had 2-inch long dreadlocks and a circle tattoo below his right eye.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Lorain Police Department.

