Police looking for man who stole Yorkshire terrier puppy from Petland in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — A man walked into Petland in Parma on Friday, spent time with a Yorkshire terrier puppy and then left with the dog in hand without paying for it, according to Parma police.

It happened around 2:15 at the Petland located at 7651 W. Ridgewood Drive.

Parma Police Department

The dog is valued at $4,899, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or his or the dog's whereabouts is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.