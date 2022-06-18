Watch
Police looking for man who stole Yorkshire terrier puppy from Petland in Parma

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 18, 2022
PARMA, Ohio — A man walked into Petland in Parma on Friday, spent time with a Yorkshire terrier puppy and then left with the dog in hand without paying for it, according to Parma police.

It happened around 2:15 at the Petland located at 7651 W. Ridgewood Drive.

Petland Puppy.jpg

The dog is valued at $4,899, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or his or the dog's whereabouts is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

