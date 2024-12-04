Police make arrest in 'suspicious' death of man found by vacant home

Akron police detectives have arrested a 34-year-old man authorities say is the suspect in a case where a man was found dead in a tent behind a vacant home last month.

According to authorities, the suspect is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Akron officers found the victim, Michael Zaro, 29, after responding to a fight just before 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Oberlin Street on Oct. 15.

While on the scene, someone told the officers about hearing a fight nearby. They searched the area and came across the tent behind a vacant home. "Signs of trauma" on the victim led officers to believe his death was suspicious, authorities said.

The suspect is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

