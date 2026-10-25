Police: Man dies after being found shot near Fidelity Avenue

CLEVELAND — A man died after being found shot Saturday night, Cleveland police told News 5 on Sunday.

Around 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 10900 Block of Fidelity Avenue. A 33-year-old man was found shot at the scene, according to Cleveland police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from officers and EMS.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Cleveland police.