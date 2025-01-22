Police officer, 4-year-old shot in Columbiana County

A 4-year-old child and a St. Clair Township police officer are currently in the hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon, St. Clair Township police said in a Facebook post.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a possibly suicidal man, police said. Upon arrival, they located the man and attempted to talk with him.

Almost immediately, the man opened fire, and officers returned fire, striking the man, police said.

During the shooting, a St. Clair Township police officer was struck in the head by a bullet, and a 4-year-old at a neighboring private business was also struck, police said.

The officer was responsive after being shot and was flown to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area in critical condition, police said. The child was flown to another hospital in an unknown condition.

First aid was administered to the man before EMS arrived. His condition is also unknown, police said.

“We’re trying to gather information as fast as we can so we can update the community,” St. Clair Township Police Chief Brian McKenzie said. “Right now, we need the community to pray for our officer and the child who were shot.”

The St. Clair Township Police Department has contacted the Ohio Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation, police said. Additionally, the Columbiana County Sheriff's deputies are currently handling all patrol duties within St. Clair Township.

Mckenzie has also made counselors available for the officers, police said.

The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio President Jay McDonald released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Our thoughts are with the St. Clair Township Police Department in Columbiana County and the people of that community today after a tragic officer-involved shooting. We are praying for the officer and a child, both of whom were injured. The child is just four years old and was an innocent bystander in this incident. The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio is accepting tax-deductible gifts to our foundation for the officer and his family and the child as well. Donations may be made at https://unionly.io/o/fopohfoundation/fopohfoundation