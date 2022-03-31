Police officer from Northwest Ohio struck, killed by fleeing vehicle while deploying stop sticks

BLUFFTON, Ohio — An officer from the Bluffton Police Department died in the line of duty Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while deploying stop sticks. Bluffton is located in Hancock County, about an hour south of Toledo.

The officer, Dominic Francis, was 41 years old and had been with the department for nine years and in law enforcement overall for 19 years, according to police. In addition to working in law enforcement, Francis was a coach and school bus driver at Cory Rawson Schools.

Francis was deploying stop sticks to stop a fleeing vehicle when he was struck, police said. The chase went through multiple counties across Northwest and Northeast Ohio and ended in Lorain County. Two people are in custody. Police are still looking for a third.

Officer Francis, 41, was killed by a fleeing car when he tried to deploy stop sticks this morning. The chase ended in Lorain County. 2 suspects are in custody, investigators are searching for a third @WEWS https://t.co/dpb97MVhJ8 — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) March 31, 2022

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the U.S. and Ohio flags flown at half-staff at the Statehouse and public buildings in Allen and Hancock counties "in honor of the life and service of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis."

"Fran and I are sad to learn of the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who tragically died today after being hit by a fleeing driver. We are grateful to him for his selfless service to Ohio, and our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues at the Bluffton PD," DeWine said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the officer's death:

"A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten. My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton.”

