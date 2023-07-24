Police pursuit ends with 23-year-old unarmed man attacked by K-9 unit

Newly-released police body camera video from Jackson County shows a police dog attacking an unarmed man who surrendered to authorities with his hands up despite a state trooper urging the officer not to release the dog.

Ohio State Highway Patrol footage from July 4 is disturbing and is now under scrutiny.

OSHP says a trooper tried stopping the driver of a semi-truck for a missing mudflap. That driver is now identified as 23-year-old Jadarius Rose. Officials say Rose refused to stop, starting a police pursuit.

The chase eventually came to a stop, and he got out with his hands in the air.

Circleville police arrived with a K-9 unit, and a trooper is heard asking the K-9 not to be released.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up. Do not release the dog with his hands up. Do not release the dog with his hands up," the trooper is heard saying.

But that's when the K-9 is deployed.

After the dog is removed, officers administer first aid and arrest him.

Police say Rose was taken to a local hospital. He was treated before being taken to jail.

His attorney has declined to comment on the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

