Police pursuit that started in Parma Saturday ends in a fiery crash in Cleveland; 1 man arrested

CLEVELAND — Three people were able to safely exit a car that caught fire after a police pursuit started in Parma Saturday night and ended when the man driving crashed into other vehicles in an intersection in Cleveland, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Parma officers attempted to stop a Buick Enclave driving north on State Road at Tuxedo Avenue for an equipment violation, according to a Parma police news release.

The driver drove left of the centerline, fled from pursuing officers, and continued to drive east onto I-480, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle into Cleveland, where the driver crashed into at least two other vehicles at the intersection of E. 55th Street and Chester Avenue.

The Buick caught fire, and the three people inside were able to safely exit the vehicle, according to the news release.

Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the car. Cleveland fire and EMS crews arrived to extinguish the fire and treat any injuries.

The man who was driving was identified as a 32-year-old Cleveland man. Police say he has been charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $20,000/10% cash/surety. Additional charges will be presented to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on a later date, police said. He is not being identified by News 5 at this time as court records confirming his charges were not yet available.

The occupants of the vehicle were either treated and released or refused medical treatment, police said. The conditions of the other involved parties are not known at this time.

