Police rescue 2 abandoned, 'extremely malnourished' dogs from Euclid apartment

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police officers rescued two abandoned dogs last week from an apartment whose tenants had moved out several weeks prior and left the animals tied up together inside a room covered in urine and feces.

It happened on April 5 in the 21300 block of Crystal Avenue.

According to a police report, a neighbor contacted authorities after hearing dogs crying and barking in the unit upstairs. The tenants had moved out three weeks prior to the dogs being found.

When officers arrived and went to the unit, they found the door ajar and heard the dogs whining. Inside the apartment, they found the two dogs tied together with a leash that was tied to a window.

"The dogs did not have much area to lay down or rest. They were surrounded by feces and urine, with no food or water. The dogs were extremely malnourished, bones were visible and very skinny. The entire unit was in disarray and filthy," the report said.

The neighbor told police that they hadn't seen or heard the tenant or his girlfriend since they moved out, the report said.

Additionally, while searching the apartment, police found an AK-47 rifle on the floor

The dogs, which police said were very friendly, were taken to the Euclid Animal Shelter and given food and water, beds and blankets.

The condition of the dogs is unknown at this time.

