Police say TikTok trend of stealing, damaging school property has led to suspensions, possible charges

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Rocky River Police Department says a “TikTok challenge” called “devious licks” is influencing local students to steal and damage property from their schools, which has led to several suspensions and possible criminal charges.

So far, kids in Rocky River have stolen soap dispensers and paper towel holders in restrooms, clogged toilets, and broken the handles of urinals, police said.

“Lucky for us. Middle schoolers are really bad at keeping secrets and we have cameras in the building,” said Christopher Camp with Rocky River police. “So when we saw the damage and went back and started piecing together who was in the bathroom and tracking down what time the damage occurred, and then we had a core group of people we were looking at.”

Police said the thefts and damage have occurred at Rocky River High School, Ricky River Middle School, Kensington School, and Goldwood Primary School, an incident that is currently being investigated.

Camp says these actions have so far resulted in three suspensions and possible criminal charges.

But, he says, these incidents are unfolding across Northeast Ohio, not just Rocky River. Police are asking parents to talk to their kids and make sure they understand that actions have consequences.

