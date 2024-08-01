Police say woman who claimed she was attacked in Silver Creek Metro Park in Summit County made up story

Police in Summit County say that a 32-year-old woman who told authorities she was attacked in a Metro Park by two men who poured a flammable liquid on her that ignited and burned her actually made the story up.

Summit Metro Parks rangers, Norton police and the State Fire Marshall's Office investigated the matter and announced Wednesday that the woman's claim was "falsely made" and that the injuries she sustained were self-inflicted.

Authorities said no one else was involved in the alleged attack.

"We understand that this incident has caused significant fear for our park visitors. We hope that the conclusion and outcome of this case will reassure those who were wary of visiting the trails, as there is no public threat resulting from this false claim. We hope through this unfortunate circumstance the person involved receives the care and support she needs. If you are experiencing distress, please contact 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline," the Summit Metro Parks said in a statement.

The alleged attack happened on Sunday in the Silver Creek Metro Park. The woman told police that she was walking through the park when two men in their late teens or early 20s approached her and threw an unknown substance on her legs, which combusted and caused her severe burns.

News 5 spoke with park-goers afterward, with some expressing fear and concern for their safety in the park.

2 men burn woman with unknown liquid substance in Summit Metro Park, officials say

The woman's case has been sent over to Barberton Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed.