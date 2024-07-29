2 men burn woman with unknown substance in Summit Metro Park, officials say

A woman is in the hospital recovering after two men threw an unknown substance at her at Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton on Sunday.

According to the Metro Parks, a woman in her 30s was walking on the Chippewa Trail Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when two random men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, threw the substance at her legs, which caused severe burns after combusting.

Authorities said the woman felt a wetness on her legs and then flames. The woman said she did not recognize the men.

Someone at the park heard her screams and called 911.

"We are keeping the victim in our thoughts as she heals from this traumatic incident. This type of attack is incredibly uncommon within Summit Metro Parks. Park visitors are encouraged to remain aware of surroundings and follow the guidance of 'see something, say something' when in the parks," the Metro Parks said in a statement.

She was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Summit Metro Parks rangers and Norton police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-867-5511 or email Lieutenant Josh Hamblen at JHamblen@summitmetroparks.org.

Violent crime at Metro Parks locations is rare but not unprecedented. In 2020, a man was arrested for attacking two women at Brookside Reservation in Cleveland.

Man who attacked 2 women in CLE Metroparks last year arrested

In 2019, a man and woman were killed at Rocky River Reservation. That crime is still unsolved.

5 years later: Still no arrests in Rocky River double homicide

