Police search for inmate who escaped Eastern Ohio Correction Center

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who was being held at the Eastern Ohio Correction Center.

Ashley Croley, 37, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a post made on the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Croley, pictured above, could be headed to Salem or Youngstown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office at 330-424-7255.

