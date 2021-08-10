Police search for motive in Cleveland Heights shooting that killed 13-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are still searching for a motive in the shooting that killed a 13 year-old Wisconsin boy in town visiting family Monday evening.

Officers were called to the home near Woodview and Noble roads at 6:22 p.m. after a woman reported someone was shot.

Police arrived and found the teen, London Hill, shot in the neck and unresponsive. Hill later died at the hospital.

According to a police report, two shell casings were found near a garage a few houses away.

"As of right now, we don't know any type of motive or if this was on purpose, an accident or random," said Cleveland Heights Police Captain Chris Britton. "I have no idea at this point."

Police said Hill was sitting at a kitchen table when two bullets ripped through a wall of the house and hit him.

The police report said two adult women and a boy and girl were upstairs when officers arrived.

According to body camera recordings released Tuesday, the occupants of the house heard two gunshots, then found Hill wounded.

Police said Tuesday that they were not aware of any history of problems at the house and believe Hill, who was visiting from Milwaukee, had only been in town a couple of days.

As investigators returned to the neighborhood Tuesday looking for video and witnesses, neighbors said the block is usually quiet, and expressed shock at the shooting.

Disbelief, shared by Britton.

"I've been here a long time and think you've seen it all," said Britton, "and to see this happen, it's just, I'm at a loss for words. Just horrible. Absolutely horrible."

Cleveland Heights police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (216) 321-1234 or the department's tip line (216) 291-5010.

