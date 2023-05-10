Watch Now
Police searching for 5 thieves who broke into farm and home store, stole 'substantial amount of firearms'

Lorain County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles or the thieves to call Det. Lawson at 440-329-3875.
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 10, 2023
Lorain County sheriff's deputies and Elyria Police officers are looking for five people who broke into Rural King and stole multiple guns and ammunition.

The burglary happened Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m. at the Rural King on Oberlin-Elyria Road.

Authorities said the thieves entered the business by forcing open the front door.

Inside, authorities said they "discovered that a substantial amount of firearms were stolen."

Surveillance video of the theft shows the five thieves arriving in two separate vehicles. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicles or the thieves to call Det. Lawson at 440-329-3875.

