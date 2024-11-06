Police searching for group accused of stealing gun, wallet from vehicle in Summit County village

Lakemore police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of individuals who allegedly stole a gun and a wallet from a resident's vehicle.

On Sunnybrook Avenue Tuesday night, a resident's Ring camera caught the group trying car doors in the neighborhood and the resident's driveway, police said.

The resident said his AR rifle and wallet were stolen from his unlocked truck located in front of his house, police said.

His credit cards were tracked to a BP and a Speedway in Green, police said. One group member entered the gas station and was seen in surveillance camera footage.

Lakemore Police Department

The resident's Ring camera footage showed the group traveling in what appears to be a smaller silver four-door car, police said.

Anyone with information on the group is asked to contact Lakemore police at 330-733-6125.