Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for group accused of stealing gun, wallet from vehicle in Summit County village

IMG_3993.jpg
Lakemore Police Department
IMG_3993.jpg
Posted

Lakemore police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of individuals who allegedly stole a gun and a wallet from a resident's vehicle.

On Sunnybrook Avenue Tuesday night, a resident's Ring camera caught the group trying car doors in the neighborhood and the resident's driveway, police said.

The resident said his AR rifle and wallet were stolen from his unlocked truck located in front of his house, police said.

His credit cards were tracked to a BP and a Speedway in Green, police said. One group member entered the gas station and was seen in surveillance camera footage.

IMG_3990.jpg

The resident's Ring camera footage showed the group traveling in what appears to be a smaller silver four-door car, police said.

Anyone with information on the group is asked to contact Lakemore police at 330-733-6125.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.