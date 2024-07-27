Watch Now
Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Wellington

A mother in Wellington is pleading for help in finding her missing teenage daughter. Veronica Hayden Dininger, 17, was last seen leaving her house almost a week ago, on July 21.

Her family said they have reason to believe someone may have picked her up.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray or light blue crew-neck sweatshirt, and white Nike high-tops with a black swoosh.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at 44-329-3710.

