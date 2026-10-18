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City official: Shooting reported at Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium, prompting two-day closure

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News 5
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CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium will be closed for the remainder of Sunday and Monday following a reported shooting investigation, according to the Director of Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, & Community Outreach (NECCO) for Cuyahoga Falls.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the facility on Sunday. Based on the initial investigation, the suspect targeted one person before fleeing the area. The incident is believed to be "domestic-related," according to NECCO's press release.

"Based on the information currently available, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public," NECCO said in a statement sent to News 5.

NECCO says the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium will be closed for the remainder of Sunday and Monday.

This incident remains under investigation, according to NECCO.

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