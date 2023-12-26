Police still searching for missing 1-year-old and mom accused of stabbing husband; News 5 talks to the suspect

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are still trying to find a missing 1-year-old and her mother, who police say stabbed her husband. We are told her husband is stable but is still recovering from serious injuries. This all happened on Christmas Eve at Cove Park in Lakewood.

Cove Park, tucked inside a Lakewood neighborhood, is oftentimes a peaceful place for nearby residents to walk pets or play with children. Cameron Hubbard is disturbed by the stabbing that happened there Sunday morning.

“That’s pretty crazy,” said Cameron Hubbard, Lakewood resident. “I don't even know how to react to that. It’s something you wouldn’t expect on this side of town.”

Lakewood Police first responded to reports of 29-year-old Ariel Walters having attacked and stabbed her husband, 30-year-old Quantez Walters, in Cove Park. When law enforcement arrived, police said they found her husband, but Walters took off with their 1-year-old child, Choice. It’s now been multiple days, and police have not been able to locate the mother or the child.

“If she was that violent with her husband, we just want to make sure the baby is OK,” said Captain Frank Eschweiler with the Lakewood Police Department.

News 5’s Bryn Caswell spoke to Ariel Walters's mother, Sherry Curry, about wanting to see her grandchild returned safely. Curry didn't want to go on camera, but called her daughter while we were there. Caswell showed that interaction to police, and they say they had a similar interaction with Walters. When talking with Walters, she told News 5 she didn't understand why police were worried and said her child is safe.

“She doesn’t understand why we feel the baby is in danger and she won’t produce the child,” said Eschweiler. “That’s the biggest concern, we just want to make sure the baby is safe. We aren’t taking the baby, that’s something for family services to deal with.”

Walters has been charged with attempted aggravated murder. Police said they don't believe she drives, but she uses ride-sharing services.

“I mean, she could have gone anywhere, had a friend pick her up, we don’t know,” Eschweiler added.

Walters's past record shows a Cleveland municipal traffic violation. She didn't go to court for it in 2022 and was issued a warrant for failure to appear.

Police don’t know what led up to the stabbing at Cove Park. No signs of the crime scene remain, but Hubbard hopes area crime gets under control. He said his car was broken into this month as well.

“That’s why I moved here, I felt it was safe,” said Hubbard. “I wasn't really expecting back to back stuff like this.”

The US Marshals, BCI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now assisting with the investigation.