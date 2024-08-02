Police swarm Edgewater Pavilion Thursday night

CLEVELAND — Several police officers were called to Edgewater Beach for another incident Thursday night. There is already an increased focus on safety there following a shootout back in June and another incident last month.

Multiple police agencies were called to the area, including Lakewood, Metroparks, Rocky River and Cleveland.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday. Our camera captured a K-9 as well as an officer with a flashlight searching the area for evidence.

We are still working to learn exactly what unfolded there.

It's not clear if anyone was shot, if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into police custody.

This latest incident comes a little more than a month after a shootout at the same location.

Surveillance video shows people running for their lives and ducking for cover.

Back in June, —more than a dozen people shot nearly 40 bullets at one another.

Many of them were teens.

Video captured people carrying multiple guns and even an assault-style rifle.

One man was wounded.

A teen was arrested and charged for illegally carrying a gun—that they believe was not fired during the shooting.

Police have still not arrested and charged anyone for the actual shooting.

Back on July 12, the closed and mostly empty park was surrounded by police for another shooting reported at the park.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Kelly Stillman tells News 5 he happened to check in on the park’s security video around 2 a.m.

In real-time, he witnessed someone get out of a car and shoot a gun across the parking lot.

It’s unclear what the person was shooting at.

City and county leaders say we are at a tipping point when it comes to incidents and gun violence.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said his office is spending more than $100,000 on new cameras and safety upgrades at Edgewater.

These cameras will feature better-quality imaging to help identify people involved in an incident.

Some of those cameras have already been installed.

“We have a much more increased presence, some not in uniform so you never know who’s walking around you. So, we’re using all tactics we can. The security was good before, but we’re making it even that much better now," Stillman said.

The investigation into what happened overnight is ongoing.

The area remains open to the public.