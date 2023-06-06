Pollen, haze and lack of rain are recipe for disaster for allergy sufferers throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Pollen and haze from Canadian wildfires, along with a lack of rain, are contributing to poor air quality throughout Northeast Ohio and have created a recipe for disaster for allergy sufferers.

Dr. Samuel Friedlander, an allergist and immunologist at University Hospitals, said allergy season is starting sooner every year, and the amount of people who suffer from allergy symptoms is increasing each year, too.

"There's been a gradual increase over a number of years of people having more allergies, and actually, we know that even the season for pollen is extending because of the weather changes. It is worse and longer," he said.

He said the mild winter season for Northeast Ohio contributed to trees blooming sooner than average, putting tree pollen in the air.

"As those greenhouse gases go up, it's more conducive for plants to grow and then, unfortunately, you know, the cycle then kind of repeats itself, as we have these nice, windy and dry days and the pollen just spreads and spreads and then, and then there's more plants," he said. "That's definitely an issue that allergy doctors have been really concerned about because we've seen that the seasons are starting earlier."

Right now, there's not only lingering tree pollen but a peak of grass pollen, which he estimates will continue to linger until late July.

"It's mainly sneezing for me and a drippy nose like I've been using saline spray constantly, trying to clear it out," said Jenna Ringuette, who just moved to Northeast Ohio from California. "This year has been particularly bad, I've noticed."

She's not alone.

"I had extremely itchy eyes and a runny nose, and I even had a cough from it. Every year I have allergies, but this has been the worst since we've been to Cleveland out of the last 12 years," said John Scanlan. "You can certainly see the pollen. I left the truck outside, and you can see it is covered with yellow pollen every morning."

Friedlander said the pollen count, mixed with dry days and breeze, can bother people who aren't typically affected by seasonal allergies.

"It's definitely been a weirder spring time I'd say, like waking up in the morning with a weird stuffy nose and runny nose in the middle day that is not normal for me," said Connor Malone. "Something is in the air."

While the lack of rain is not helping, Friedlander said even a few showers would only bring respite for a short period.

"Rain is a double-edged sword because it's going to help the allergies. It's going to kind of pull the pollen down into the ground and give relief for allergy sufferers, but then, of course, rain is what plants need to grow," he said.

He said there are varying levels of degrees to treat allergy symptoms.

You can take environmental control measures:

Shutting your windows and doors.



Changing clothes when you get inside.

Washing your hair before bed

Wearing a mask when doing yard work or outside.

If you have pets, Friedlander suggests wiping them with a damp rag when they come inside from outside.

And, of course, over-the-counter medicines.

"The nasal sprays tend to help with congestion better than the pills. The oral medicines, like the oral antihistamines, they're really good for sneezing and itching and eye symptoms," he said.

If you've exhausted all options, he suggests visiting an allergist.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.