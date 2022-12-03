Polly is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Polly:

Just wait until you meet Polly. This sweet lady can be best described as a ray of sunshine. She beams happiness, and all she wants to do is love. No matter what you are doing, or where you are, Polly is happy to be right by your side. Polly will make her family's world a sunnier place. Polly came to us with her young puppies back in September when her owner was not caring for her. She raised her babies and has watched them find their forever homes, and now, I hope that it is her turn!



Polly is just one of the amazing animals available at the APL this weekend during their last Kitten-palooza of the year. Adult cats and dogs are available for only $25, small mammals are 50% off and kittens are only $50. This promotion runs through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Find out more about Polly and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

