'Poor People's Campaign' holding rally in Cleveland Monday ahead of march on Washington

CLEVELAND — The Poor People’s Campaign is marching through Downtown Cleveland Monday evening as part of a 10-state tour leading up to a national march on Washington D.C. to support policies that benefit poor and low-income Americans.

Watch a livestream of the march and rally, beginning at 5 p.m., in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

The “Moral March” begins at 5 p.m. at US Bank Plaza and will proceed down Euclid Avenue before concluding with a rally and a “Mortal Monday Mass Meeting” at Trinity Cathedral, Episcopal Church at 2230 Euclid Ave. at 6 p.m., according to a news release from organizers.

At the rally, those “directly impacted by systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and the war economy, and the corrupt moral narrative” will speak, along with two co-chairs for the Poor People’s Campaign.

“The reality of 140 million people who are poor or low-wealth and just one $400 emergency away from being poor – and who represent every race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, ability, and political party and account for 43.5% of the people living in the richest nation in the world – is a moral crisis,” campaign organizers stated in the news release.

After holding rallies in cities including Madison, Wisconsin, Raleigh, North Carolina, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Memphis in the coming months, the Poor People’s Campaign will hold a national assembly in Washington D.C. on June 18.

Learn more about the campaign here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.