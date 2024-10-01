Port of Cleveland will not be impacted by potential ILA strike

The Port of Cleveland will not be impacted if dockworkers at the East Coast and Gulf Coast ports go on strike, according to a statement from Dave Gutheil, the chief commercial officer at the Port of Cleveland.

Additionally, Gutheil said he believes there will be no cargo diversions from East Coast and Gulf Coast ports to Cleveland.

Gutheil said the contract that governs Great Lakes ports staffed by International Longshoremen’s Association employees is separate from the contract at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.

Dockworkers from numerous ports from Maine to Texas are threatening to strike after demanding higher wages and a ban on automation of cranes, gates and trucks used for loading and unloading, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The ports could shut down on Tuesday and could cause a shortage of goods and an increase in prices at retailers.

Here is Gutheil's full statement regarding the Port of Cleveland:

"The potential strike at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports will have no immediate impact on the Port of Cleveland. The labor contract that governs Great Lakes ports that are staffed by ILA members is separate from the contract that governs EC and GC ports. The Port Authority is not party to the labor contract. The contract is between the employers (terminal operators) and the labor union. We also do not currently believe that there will be any cargo diversions from East Coast and Gulf Coast ports to Cleveland."