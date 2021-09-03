Portage County APL needs your help caring for 6 malnourished, neglected horses

RAVENNA, Ohio — On Thursday, the Portage County Animal Protective League rescued six neglected and malnourished horses that are in dire need of care.

One of the horses appears to be between 300 to 400 pounds underweight. Another one is "barely hanging on," the APL said.

"They are in varying stages of neglect and will need a lot of care. This is an ongoing investigation so we will not release information regarding the specifics of this case," the APL said.

How you can help

The APL is asking for alfalfa hay donations. Donations can be dropped off at FOCUS Rescue and Rehabilitation, 645 Manning Road, Magadore.

You can also make a monetary donation, here.

"These horses are the reason we exist. To help those that have no voice and cannot speak for themselves," The APL said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.