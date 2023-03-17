Portage County Sheriff's deputy indicted for rape, on unpaid leave, officials say

Wilson Kuzyk, a deputy with the Portage County Sheriff's Office, is on unpaid administrative leave after being indicted for rape by the Cuyahoga County Court System, according to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, Kuzyk was placed on paid administrative leave by their office on Nov. 6, 2022, after two first-degree felony rape charges had been filed against him.

The indictment alleges that on or about Oct. 19, 2022, Kuzyk engaged in sexual conduct with a woman by purposely compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.

The release went on to state that the Portage County Sheriff's Office has cooperated with the investigation by the Lyndhurst Police Department, where the alleged incident occurred.

In regards to Kuzyk's employment, the release stated the following:

Given the information that was released with an official indictment yesterday, Wilson Kuzyk is now on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation that we can now move forward to complete for any violation of policies, procedures, rules, and regulations of our agency. Upon completion of our internal investigation, a final determination will be made in regard to the final employment status of Wilson Kuzyk. We will continue to maintain transparency and accountability with information pertaining to our agency and the members whom it encompasses in these unfortunate and difficult situations. Portage County Sheriff's Office

News 5's investigative team is working to learn more about this case.

