18 car train derailment in Ravenna, crews to clean up wreckage throughout the night

RAVENNA, Ohio — At approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, 18 cars of a train on Prospect Street in Ravenna derailed off the tracks, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say there are no injuries reported and contractors have been working to clean up the wreckage and will continue to do so throughout the night.

The train has more than 200 cars. No hazardous materials were present.

