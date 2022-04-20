Portage County teen accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old brother

WINDHAM, Ohio — An 18-year-old Windham resident has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 11-year-old brother on Tuesday.

According to the Windham Police Department, officers responded to a home on Cloverleaf Drive for a possible stabbing. The teen told police he had "stabbed someone," and officers were directed to another residence. Once there, police found the body of the teen's 11-year-old brother.

The teen was arrested and is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Court documents state the 11-year-old was stabbed in the neck, back and stomach.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 29.

Police said the family just moved to Windham and had no prior contact with the department.

The matter remains under investigation.

