Portage County Water Rescue Team saves dozens of animals from flooding farm

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews from the Portage County Water Rescue Team responded to a flooded farm Saturday morning in Palmyra Township where some animals needed help.

According to the team, heavy rain caused flooding across the farm and put the animals in danger. Crews rescued chickens and ducks from the water. They also saved a donkey that was standing in high water.

The farms owner said in a Facebook post that they started moving their animals last night due to rising water from a nearby creek bed.

They moved their dog, goats and tried to move the donkey, but she wasn't having it and stubbornly refused to move. The owner said the animal had higher ground to walk up on and was taller and thought she would be OK.

Portage County Water Rescue Team (PCWRT)

The owner also said they moved their rabbits but left the chickens since they had a high spot to roost on.

This morning around 5 a.m., the owner said that the sheriff's office contacted them and said the farm was underwater.

"I assumed it was just a concerned person who wasn't aware that I had removed the animals the night prior," the owner said.

While on their way to the farm, a friend of the owner told them the PCWRT was sent over. When the owner arrived, they saw why.

"The water was so much higher than I could've ever imagined. Put simply - if I didn't get the dog and goats out, they would be dead," the owner said in the Facebook post.

Unfortunately, not all of the animals made it. The owner said they lost all of their quail, two rabbits and around a dozen chickens.

The owner said they were "thankful for the team that was able to get the donkey out of chest-high water. Thankful for their boat to get the trapped chickens out."

In total, the PCWRT said it saved about 40 animals.

"Now I just have to figure out how to rebuild," the owner said.

