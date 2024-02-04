Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump gearing up for 20th year

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio — The Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump returns for its 20th year. On Saturday, February 24, starting at noon, hundreds of jumpers will be freezing for a reason.

This year, the goal is 800 jumpers plunging into the freezing Portage Lakes for a good cause. The jump will raise money for the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.

The event is still looking for more jumpers and folks it calls "chickens" to support the cause.

To sign up, visit this website.