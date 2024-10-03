Portage middle schooler facing felony charges for making alleged threats about shooting up school

A middle schooler was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly making threats to shoot up Field Middle School, according to the Brimfield Police Department.

Police say at about 8 a.m., multiple Field students informed a school resource officer that a fellow student made comments during an athletic practice about "shooting up the middle school."

According to police, several students heard the statement, and the student who allegedly made the threat was removed from the school. An investigation followed.

Authorities say the student was arrested after a consultation with the Portage County Prosecutor's Office. The student was charged with making terroristic threats — a third felony.

It was determined through investigation that the threats were not directed towards any specific students, and no weapon was brought onto school grounds, police said.

The department discussed the importance of speaking up during these situations in a statement.

This outcome was a direct result of "See Something, Say Something," and the Field Middle School students who reported this are to be commended. Brimfield Police Department

On Sept. 27, an 11-year-old middle school student who is also from Portage County was arrested for allegedly making school threats in a text message.

Arrested at 11 years old: Kent middle schooler charged for making school shooting threat

RELATED: Arrested at 11 years old: Kent middle schooler charged for making school shooting threat