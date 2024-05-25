Portrait of a fallen hero: artist honors officer best way he knows how

A Youngstown artist paid tribute to the fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin.

On Friday, Ron Moore Jr. gifted the Euclid Police Department a hand-drawn portrait of Derbin.

Ron Moore Jr. Art Studio

According to a Facebook post by Moore Jr., he presented Chief Scott Meyer with the original sketch and framed a print for the department.

Derbin was shot and killed in an ambush on May 11.

He began serving the residents of Euclid in July of 2023. Despite his brief time with the department, he made a lasting impact.

"[He served with] dedication, honor and professionalism," Meyer said on May 13. "His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

Prior to joining the Euclid Police Department, Derbin served in the Army Reserves. After serving in the military, he graduated from the Kent Police Academy.

"He was a kind of happy-go-lucky kind of a guy," Meyer said on May 13. "He just loved public service and loved being here. He was that rare find, and I’m devastated, and his family is obviously devastated."