Possible human remains, hundreds of animals pulled from house in Stark County

Hundreds of animals and possible human remains were pulled from a Canton home Wednesday after reports of animal cruelty, the Canton Police Department said.

Police were called to Wertz Avenue and said they found bones that they believe to be human.

Over 100 living rats and 100 dead rats were found along with injured dogs, turtles and birds.

Canton PD said the home was filled with feces, urine, dirt and garbage.

A 45-year-old man was living at the home and now faces seven felony counts of animal cruelty, police said.

The bones will be tested to confirm whether they are human bones or not.

Canton Police said the animals were taken to shelters in Ohio and Indiana for treatment.