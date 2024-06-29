Pot heads ready to smoke that loud legally, don't give up hope, yet.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Out of 235 applications, the Division of Cannabis Control has awarded 46 facilities provisional licenses as of June 21. The big question remains when medical marijuana businesses will be awarded their adult use certification of operations. The DCC has some reminders for eager future customers, as local cannabis sellers are eagerly waiting, too.

You can feel the buzz of excitement the second you step into the dispensary, Amplify, in Cleveland Heights.

“It's three years coming,” said owner Andy Rayburn.

Rayburn got some good news Friday.

“We got the rest of our provisional licenses for all three amplify dispensaries and for our cultivation and for our processor, Buckeye Relief,” Rayburn added.

Meaning his entire operation is just one call away from a certificate of operation to sell cannabis products to people 21 and up.

“We've tripled our inventory to be ready for a big set of patents and we have done the same thing at Buckeye Relief,” said Rayburn.

The Division of Cannabis Control reminds people that while there have been no certificates of operation issued to dispensaries at this point, there will not be a singular day when sales begin. This is because current medical marijuana licensees who have already met the requirements for dual-use licensure are anticipated to have a much quicker turnaround. Rayburn is at an advantage, having been in the medical field for years, and he's made sure his employees are ready.

“We've got a full staff that's ready to go,” said Kaitlyn Bernat, inventory manager for Amplify.

Klutch Cannabis in Akron is in a similar situation; they're just waiting for the call from the DCC.

“We think in the next couple weeks we are going to be serving a whole new group of consumers,” said Pete Nischt, vice president of compliance communications at Klutch Cannabis.

In preparation for adult use sales, Rayburn increased his staff at his three dispensary locations by 30% and hired 30 more people at his processing center. His employees are trained in the products and are patiently waiting for the red light to turn green.

“We were just driving home our values and making sure we were ready for when this day came to make sure we weren't missing a beat,” said Marvin Keyes, general manager for Amplify.

The DCC said when certificates go out it's up to the retailer based on staffing and stock as to which day they will begin sales.

The Division of Cannabis Control has been making its way through over 200 applications since June 7. Rayburn predicts it is a matter of weeks, not months until he’s awarded his certificate of operation. He’s predicting the end of July, but again, that’s all up to the DCC.