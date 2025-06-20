Watch Now
Predicted water quality for Edgewater and Villa Angela Beach Friday is poor due to E.coli, bacteria levels

CLEVELAND — The water quality at Edgewater Beach and Villa Angela Beach is expected to be poor on Friday, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

The E. coli concentration at Edgewater Beach is predicted to be at 286 MPN/100mL, exceeding the beach's threshold of 80 MPN/100mL , NEORSD said. Additionally, the bacteria found at the beach exceed the recommended levels.

Villa Angela Beach is also expected to have poor water quality on Friday, with E. coli concentrations at 1,032 MPN/100mL, exceeding the beach's threshold of 135 MPN/100mL.  Bacteria levels exceed the recommended threshold, according to NEORSD.

The water quality predictions are based on the presence of potentially harmful algae, indicating that bacteria capable of producing toxins were found at the time the sample was collected, NEORSD said.

For beach statuses, click here.

Cleveland Metroparks will update beach postings based on toxin concentration results, said NEORSD.

