Pregnancy center expands medical wing to meet high demand for services

WOOSTER, Ohio — Pregnancy Care Center of Wayne County said it saw a 125% increase in the need for medical services in 2022. To help meet that demand, PCC just opened its brand new medical clinic wing this week.

When Angelina Bourgea learned she was expecting, unexpectedly at 14, she was in disbelief.

“I was so scared, I was so scared, but I couldn't have done it without this place,” Bourgea said.

Bourgea turned to the Pregnancy Care Center of Wayne County for help.

“They teach me milestones and they teach me about getting along with co-parenting, and baby foods,” Bourgea added. “I also got classes when I was pregnant about childbirth.”

PCC offers a range of medical care services for women, from pregnancy and STI testing to ultrasounds, including prenatal and postpartum education. Executive Director Bekah Hilty said in 2022, the demand for services increased by 125%, and they needed more space fast.

“We saw a huge increase in growth in our medical patients and we decided when they are coming in, they are in a fragile state,” said Hilty. “They are in a difficult situation, and they really weren't getting the privacy they really needed.”

Just this week, PCC’s brand-new medical wing opened. The clinic now has two large exam rooms, two private client bathrooms, a nurse station, and a patient waiting room.

“This dedicated space gives them that privacy they need, and it also gives them a much larger space to have them do all their medical services,” Hilty added.

The opening of the new medical wing is a full-circle moment for Nurse Manager Melissa Ward. She first came to PCC for guidance at 16 when she learned she was pregnant.

“It gives me an empathy for them and just a passion to just be an encouragement and to help them just along the journey,” added Ward.

Bourgea now 17, is a mother of two. She just welcomed baby Ellie to the world six months ago. Bourgea is proud to announce she's starting college at OSU in the fall.

“This place has been the biggest support I have had, even with Ellie,” said Bourgea. “Anything I could have possibly need, they've always been here to help me. You can achieve any goal you have with the support that you have here.”

“We don't just see a client or see a patient and send them on their way.” said Hilty. “We are quite literally walking alongside them through this journey.”

PCC is open during the week except for Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s located right off West Liberty Street in downtown Wooster. Walk-ins are accepted, and insurance is not needed.