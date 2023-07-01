Prepare for thrilling adventure this weekend at Nitro Extreme.

BEREA, Ohio — If you are looking for a thrilling adventure to do by yourself, with a friend or with some family members – consider buying a ticket to Nitro Extreme.

The stunt motor show is happening at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea all weekend long, and organizers tell News 5 it is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat.

Nitro Extreme Host Chelcie Nugent says it’s their first time in Cleveland, so they’re excited to give Northeast Ohio a one-of-a-kind experience.

When visiting, you’ll be able to experience the production of big-budget movie stunts such as high-speed spins and two-wheel driving.

You’ll also get the opportunity to see stunt driver Desiree Bizarro from the Fast and the Furious 10.

Tickets are on sale for this weekend’s shows. Click here for more information.

