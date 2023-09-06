Princess Sarah Culberson visits Cleveland nonprofit

A princess is in Cleveland, and she has an amazing story, from foster care to being adopted and raised by two loving parents in West Virginia to discovering later in life that she's of royal descent from the African country of Sierra Leone.

Wednesday morning, Princess Sarah Culberson visited with children in Cleveland. She said the best question was, "Do you live in a castle?"

"I knew they were going to ask that; they're so sweet," Culberson said.

Culberson is a philanthropist and humanitarian, among many distinctions, and she's the featured speaker for The Center's annual benefit Wednesday night.

The Centers provides a number of social services across Cleveland.

Before then, though, she chatted with kids at the nonprofit's six early learning sites.

She is an inspirational guest whom they loved learning from. She said she hopes to encourage them to go after their dreams and more.

"I want them to think about how can we be of service to each other," she said. "How do we support each other in our lives? The Centers does so much service in the community, and so I want the kids to think about how can I be of service even in my home helping my friends or my family."

And if her story sounds like a movie, that's because it will be. Disney has purchased the rights to make her life story into a movie, for which Culberson will serve as executive producer.

