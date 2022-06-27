CLEVELAND — While members of the pro-choice movement hit the streets carrying signs protesting the United States Supreme Court’s reversal of the landmark Roe vs Wade decision, pro-life advocates are celebrating.

“We’re grateful for the decision. We’re very humbled by this decision. And we know our work has just begun. We have so much more work to do,” said Michael Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life.

For pro-life supporters, it is a victory nearly 50 years in the making.

“It’s a celebration that human lives are supposed to be protected by law. If that happens, then we should celebrate. By the way, the celebration goes on, on and on for years into the future ensuring women get the help they need so they don’t feel forced into an abortion,” said Joseph Meissner, Lawyers for Life.

Friday’s ruling now leaves abortion regulation up to the states. In Ohio, the "heartbeat bill" became law immediately.

“Right now, in the state of Ohio, there can be no abortions after a baby’s’ beating heart can be detected in the mother’s womb. That’s a great first start,” said Gonidakis.

Gonidakis said this is not the end to their fight, it will continue, he said the work is not over yet.

“What we’re doing now is we have the Ohio Right to Life legislation at the legislature to end abortion in Ohio,” Gonidakis said.

Governor DeWine on Friday said the state is investing $1 billion in tax dollars to help pregnant women and their families.

