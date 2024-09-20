Problems with your EZ Pass? Here's why you may be seeing extra charges

OHIO — It's supposed to make traveling easy, but it's causing a headache for some drivers.

EZ Pass allows Ohio Turnpike drivers to ease on through the toll booth, and that's why frequent traveler Nelson Pitlor joined the program early on.

While the Ohio Turnpike said he and other drivers would see an average savings of 33%, Pitlor noticed one day that he was actually losing money.

"It was replenishing very frequently," said Pitlor. "So, when I dug into it, it looked like I was getting charged for the whole length of the turnpike and it was treating me like someone who didn't have an EZ Pass or didn't pay the toll."

Pitlor wasn't the only one with problems. Dozens of you answered our social media post expressing similar frustrations about noticing higher EZ Pass charges.

Ohio Turnpike Director of Communications Charles Cyrill said the root of the problem is the transponder not being read by the tolls' sensors.

"If an EZ Pass transponder is not read properly by the system, then likely the outcome is a max charge fee," Cyrill explained.

Cyrill said many of the arm bars are being removed at toll booths, which allows drivers to pass through whether their EZ Pass works or not. The turnpike can charge those people thanks to cameras that capture pictures of license plates. That's why Cyrill said simply waving your transponder through a toll won't work.

But there is a step you can take to avoid being overcharged.

Cyrill said to make sure your transponder is properly mounted inside your front windshield near your rearview mirror. Also, keep it away from any GPS or satellite radios to remove interference.

The turnpike can help with those charges, too.

"Call a customer service rep," said Cyrill. "So that fare can be adjusted."

If you're still seeing extra charges, your transponder could be outdated. That's what happened to Pitlor. He called customer service and was sent a new one, but he was still frustrated because he feels he should've been notified.

"They knew I had an old transponder," he said. "I was surprised they didn't reach out and say 'Hey! It's time to update your transponder.'"

Still, Pitlor said he won't be ending his EZ Pass account any time soon.

"I don't like having to wait in line," said Pitlor. "I will still be using the EZ Pass. It's worth the frustration. I just hope they make the frustrations go away."

To refute a charge, call customer service at (440) 971-2222 or visit online HERE.