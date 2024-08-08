Prolonged power outages have residents hunting for supplies like ice and generators

AVON, Ohio — More than 48 hours after severe weather, including four tornados, hit Northeast Ohio, residents are struggling to take care of their families and homes.

Prolonged power outages have created challenges in finding items like ice and generators.

"I have no power. I had a lot of wind damage to my roof," said Larry McManamon, who lives in Avon.

I caught up with McManamon at the Avon Lions Club Community Center, where the city put a dumpster for residents to dispose of spoiled food.

"Freezer in the basement… I had a bunch of food in there and my refrigerator," McManamon said. "(I'm) getting rid of all that stuff."

He recently learned the power may not be restored to his home until Aug. 14.

"I wish I had a generator. I'm definitely gonna invest in one of them," McManamon said.

The waiting game is in full effect when it comes to finding specific items.

"Oh it's been crazy, been crazy. We're all out of our generators," said Jesse Fisher with ABC Equipment Rental & Sales in Avon.

Fisher said many big box stores and neighborhood hardware shops are out of supply or prices are sky-high.

Fisher added that shipping delays are also complicating the situation for those trying to order generators online.

"What advice have you giving folks as they call here and you say, 'Hey, we're sold out?'" I asked Fisher.

"I've been telling people… pushing them towards other rental companies," Fisher said.

Ice is another hot commodity as families look to protect groceries, keep medications at the proper temperature and stay cool.

While many gas stations and smaller businesses have run short on ice, Marc's locations across Northeast Ohio are well stocked.

"Ice right now is in high demand so the management team here is staying in contact with that company to keep the orders coming in," said Marc's Regional Sales Manager, Nick Bosak.

Bosak said all of the company's stores have remained open. As of Thursday afternoon, eight of Marc's locations, including its store in Avon, remained on generator power.

"Every store is different on what that store needs or size of generator, but they've made a big investment to make sure that during these kinds of times we're ready to go," Bosak said.

Typically, the Avon store goes through one pallet of ice a week. Since Tuesday, it's gone through four.

Avon resident Rob Butrey said visiting Marc's ended his wild goose chase.

"I went out once yesterday (Wednesday) and you can't find it (ice) anywhere. And I'm not going to keep looking for it. And I got lucky came to Marc's yesterday 8 o'clock at night to get something else and lone behold 40 pounds of ice I'm taking home. So, I lucked out," Butrey said.

Thursday morning, he was back for dog food and more ice.

"You got a couple bags of ice so now you head home and chill out?" I asked Butrey.

He responded, "And drink some beers."

Several shoppers said they've had the best luck using social media to ask what store has what items and where so they don't waste any more time and energy than they already have.