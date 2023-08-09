Proposals needed to address youth and young adult homelessness in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — In Cuyahoga County, a team of community partners has a plan to address homelessness for youth and young adults.

But first, they say they need the community’s help.

“There needs to be love in this work. You actually need to care and want better for youth and young adults,” said A Place 4 Me Empowerment Specialist Kai Cotton.

Right now, the Office of Homeless Services is accepting proposals to create transition housing, a rapid rehousing program as well as a supportive services program.

Last October, the Office of Homeless Services received almost $4 million in grant money to support the organization’s plan to prevent an end to youth homelessness in the county.

Now, Cuyahoga County Office of Homeless Services Director Melissa Sirak said that they’re looking for the right groups to help bring their vision to life.

“We’re looking for partners that might have been around for a while. We’re looking for the hidden helpers that might not otherwise have received funds similar to this in the past, and we’re looking for collaboration,” Sirak said.

Sirak said that this effort has taken a collaborative approach thanks to partners like Sisters of Charity Found and A Place 4 Me.

“Our community coming together to coordinate a response and collaborate to meet the needs of youth and young adults is something that A Place 4 Me really stands by and stands up,” said A Place 4 Me Knowledge and Impact Manager Ebony Clayton.

People like Cotton have also offered input after her own experience with homelessness.

“When it comes to trying to figure out where you’re going to sleep at night, we don’t know who to turn to,” said Cotton.

Thankfully, Cotton said that she found comfort and the right resources at A Place 4 Me, so now, she can give back to those who she says need it the most.

“Sometimes, it’s embarrassing for us to go through homelessness. We don’t know what that looks like, we don’t have peers that are struggling with the same things, so when it comes to exposure for these resources, we need to expose them a little bit more that sometimes, it is normal to go through this type of adversity,” said Cotton.

Applications are open until next Monday, Aug. 14 and collaboration with different providers and grassroots organizations is strongly recommended.

To submit yours, CLICK HERE.

